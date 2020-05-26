Local Man Busted With 150 Bags of Heroin

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – Police say a local man is behind bars after being busted with 150 bags of heroin during a traffic stop.

According to Clarion-based State Police, around 12:55 p.m. on Wednesday, May 20, a traffic stop was initiated on a 2015 Cadillac SRX on North River Avenue and Bluff Road in Parker.

The driver, identified as 55-year-old Mark Harned, of Emlenton, was subsequently taken into custody for possession of approximately 150 bags of heroin, according to police.

Court documents indicate Harned was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge J. Gary Decomo at 4:45 p.m. on May 21, on the following charges:

– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony

– Possession Controlled Substance, Misdemeanor

– Use/Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor

– Fail To Replace Lost Plates, Summary

– Turning Movements And Required Signals, Summary

Unable to post $50,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Armstrong County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. on June 2, with Judge Decomo presiding.

