Family Displaced Following Structure Fire in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An area family was displaced by a structure fire that destroyed a residence on Hone Avenue in Oil City on Monday night.

According to a representative of Venango County 9-1-1, the initial call for a structure fire at a residence at 304 Hone Avenue in Oil City came in around 10:00 p.m. on Monday, May 25.

Oil City Fire Department, Franklin Fire Department, Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, Community Ambulance Service, and Oil City Police were dispatched to the scene.

According to Captain Long, of the Oil City Fire Department, the structure fire was heavily involved when crews arrived at the scene.

The family was home at the time of the fire, but all individuals were able to exit the structure safely, Long noted.

Long said the crews at the scene made quick work of the bulk of the fire upon arrival but spent the next couple of hours “mopping up” hot spots.

At the scene, one firefighter suffered a laceration that required stitches, but no other injuries were reported.

Sustaining heavy fire and smoke damage, the structure is considered a total loss. A monetary estimate has not yet been determined, Long said.

The evacuated family were planning to stay with friends, and the Red Cross is being contacted to assist them.

Long said the cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and a Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal has been contacted to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The scene was cleared around 1:20 a.m.

