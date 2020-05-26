John L. Buck, 50, of Cherry Run Road, Rouseville, PA, died on Friday May 22, 2020, at his home following an extended illness.

Born May 2, 1970 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Leroy and Linda Sanner Buck.

John was a graduate of Cranberry High School. He had worked several years at Davidson-McNair and currently was employed at Sanner AutoBody as an inspection technician.

John was married to Robin L. McGinty Hutchinson and she survives.

John was “one of a kind” and a friend to all that knew him, he will be loved and missed by all. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, tattoos, and camping.

John was a Christian and attended the Faith Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a brother, Jamey Buck of Oil City; a niece, Brittany Hepler, and her children Haylie, Kendall, and Alayna; two nephews, Michael Buck of Meadville and Randy Buck of Franklin; three step daughters, Jen Pardee and her husband John of Oil City and their son Johnathon, Jill Hutchinson and her children Kasey, Ryan, and Bailey, and Jessie Brocklehurst and her husband Sam and their children Thomas and Maximus; as well as several cousins and extended family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother Jerry E. Buck, a sister Sandy Buck and a step grandson Nick Pardee

There will be no viewing or visitation.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Family wishes everyone with a motorcycle to take a ride in memory of John.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.