Kenneth W. Ferringer, Jr., 58, of Licking Township, Sligo, was ecstatic to be reunited with his grandfather, Dart Ferringer, as he entered the gates of Heaven on Sunday morning, May 24, 2020.

The son of Kenneth W. and Deborah Cherico Ferringer of Parker, he was born in Erie Pa. on June 15, 1961.

Ken was married to the former Lisa Fowler, and she survives.

A member of Local 952 Laborers Union of Kittanning, he worked many years for J.C. Lee Construction of Petrolia, and currently was employed by J.W.Yeager of Valencia. He took great pride in the construction projects in which he was employed over the years.

Kenny, or “lips” or “farmer”, as he was known enjoyed hunting, fishing, riding his bike (former member of ABATE of Franklin), and four-wheeling. Kenny was a devoted husband, good provider, great Dad, an amazing PaPa, quite a character, and could be a mouthy “smarts” at times. He loved spending time with his fur babies, being outside whether it was weed-whacking, mowing, taking care of his animals, or just piddling around his garage.

His favorite day of the year was “Buck day”, and one of his favorite past times was hunting deer, a love he passed on to Johnny, Brady, and Mackenzie. Hunting is not just the love or lessons he taught and passed on to those three kids, but his love of them being greater than life itself. Ken’s kids are his legacy and will carry on his spirit, traditions, and they will continue to make Dad proud. We were blessed to have learned many valuable lessons from Kenny.

In addition to his parents and beloved wife Lisa, he is survived daughter Mackenzie B. Ferringer at home, sons Jonathan W. (fiancé Tealia Davis) Ferringer of Knox, and Braden A. Ferringer at home; grandchildren Blaine, Colbin, Xavier, and Georgia; brother Brad (Sarah) Ferringer of Virginia and sisters Debbie Fowler of Clarion and Betty Ferringer also of Clarion, as well as nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker. With guidelines in place by CDC and Pa. Dept. of Health due to Covid-19 Pandemic, Masks must be worn, proper social distancing and no more than twenty-five (25) persons in the funeral home must be observed. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with a motorcycle escort to Churchville Cemetery at Currlellsville to follow.

