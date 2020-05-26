THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Knox Couple Finding Success With New Meat Market, Smokehouse
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, a Knox couple is operating their meat market in Seneca to provide the community with quality fresh cuts and homemade side dishes.
Stillers Meats & Smokehouse, owned and operated by Jody and Jennifer Stiller (pictured above), opened in May of 2019, recognizing the need for fresh meat products in the area.
Jennifer told exploreClarion.com, “We wanted something unique and different. We noticed there was a need in this area for a fresh meat market and for people to get homemade food.
“There’s so much processed food out there. It’s nice to be able to offer fresh food to the community.”
Jody added that one thing that sets them apart from the competition is the fact that they take the time to be sure their product is top quality.
For example, they take care to provide choice ground beef to their customers.
“We cut out the glands, the gristle, and a majority of the bad fats,” Jody explained.
Jennifer said that it’s the same with the pulled pork. Since she pulls the pork by hand, she takes care to remove the fat.
They use the same process with all of the smoked meats and in making bologna and beef sticks.
The Stillers invested in a smoker that is programmable and can be monitored on a smartphone. It allows them to set the temperature and time of the smoking process, assuring consistency in the way the smoked meats are prepared.
In addition to topnotch meat products, Stillers also makes homemade sides for a complete meal.
“Most of the recipes that I cook and the process we use to make our food comes from family recipes,” Jennifer said.
“I make all of the food that we serve for lunches and suppers. It’s all homemade food. I don’t add any preservatives, so it’s all fresh.”
Here is a look at their products available:
Smoked Products include Bologna, Beef Sticks, Jerky, Smoked Sausage, Smoked Cheese. Smoked Kolbasi, Bacon. And, they have fresh beef, pork, and chicken cut meats.
A small selection of Haddock, Salmon and Shrimp is available.
Now serving every day: Smoked Pulled Pork; Pulled BBQ Chicken; Hamloaf; Smoked Ribs; Smoked Brisket; and Smoked Salmon (until sold out).
Their sides are Green Beans; Calico Beans; Red Potatoes; Mashed Potatoes; Smoked Mac n’ Cheese; Macaroni Salad; Spaghetti Salad; Coleslaw; and Pasta Salad.
Desserts are also available.
At Stillers, products are made fresh daily, so they are only available until sold out.
Call and pre-order at 814-493-8208.
Stillers will also help you entertain, whether it’s a family meal or a larger celebration.
They’re ready to provide meat and cheese trays or party size servings of any of their offerings.
The business, located at 3190 State Rt. 257 in Seneca, is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Stiller’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Stillerssmokehouse/.
