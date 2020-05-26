Levine: 451 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Pa.

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 451 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Tuesday, May 26, bringing the statewide total to 68,637. There are 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 26, ​61% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/26/20 – 451

5/25/20 – 473

5/24/20 – 730

5/23/20 – 725

5/22/20 – 866

5/21/20 – 980

5/20/20 – 746

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 58 1 59 3 Butler 220 0 220 12 Clarion 29 0 29 2 Clearfield 34 3 37 0 Crawford 22 0 22 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 89 0 89 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 12 0 12 1 Mercer 105 0 105 4 Venango 8 0 8 0 Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 68,637 5,152 339,835 61%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 66,779 1,858 551

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 233 2831 Allegheny 1816 27412 Armstrong 59 1128 Beaver 570 3413 Bedford 37 662 Berks 3919 10690 Blair 48 2467 Bradford 45 1342 Bucks 4916 17613 Butler 220 3443 Cambria 57 3321 Cameron 2 124 Carbon 231 2109 Centre 148 1966 Chester 2454 11045 Clarion 29 651 Clearfield 37 1024 Clinton 54 544 Columbia 343 1241 Crawford 22 1003 Cumberland 602 4452 Dauphin 1137 9253 Delaware 6243 18650 Elk 6 301 Erie 223 4068 Fayette 95 3034 Forest 7 73 Franklin 746 4770 Fulton 15 198 Greene 27 725 Huntingdon 228 769 Indiana 89 1231 Jefferson 7 484 Juniata 95 318 Lackawanna 1503 5658 Lancaster 2985 14634 Lawrence 74 1173 Lebanon 922 4277 Lehigh 3676 12914 Luzerne 2662 9963 Lycoming 161 2042 McKean 12 512 Mercer 105 1417 Mifflin 58 1163 Monroe 1305 5264 Montgomery 6598 31813 Montour 50 3174 Northampton 2933 12098 Northumberland 177 1313 Perry 48 645 Philadelphia 17597 51307 Pike 476 1892 Potter 4 133 Schuylkill 600 4505 Snyder 38 371 Somerset 37 1579 Sullivan 2 84 Susquehanna 97 699 Tioga 16 499 Union 56 1031 Venango 8 476 Warren 3 343 Washington 138 3990 Wayne 118 913 Westmoreland 442 8587 Wyoming 33 434 York 943 12577 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 37,681 55% Male 30,248 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 705 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 8264 12% Asian 940 1% White 18,391 27% Other 395 1% Not reported 40,647 59% * 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1020 13740 17 Northeast 12737 51944 139 Northwest 449 11649 20 Southcentral 4933 44382 79 Southeast 44306 160257 911 Southwest 3334 57863 46 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/22/2020 at 3:00 p.m.)

The LTCF data will be updated on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

More data is available here.

