 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Levine: 451 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in Pa.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

17890 DOH Corona Update, 33 infectedHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 451 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Tuesday, May 26, bringing the statewide total to 68,637. There are 5,152 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 339,835 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 26, ​61% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473
5/24/20 – 730
5/23/20 – 725
5/22/20 – 866
5/21/20 – 980
5/20/20 – 746

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 58 1 59 3
Butler 220 0 220 12
Clarion 29 0 29 2
Clearfield 34 3 37 0
Crawford 22 0 22 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 89 0 89 5
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 12 0 12 1
Mercer 105 0 105 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
68,637 5,152 339,835 61%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
66,779 1,858 551

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 29%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 57%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 233 2831
Allegheny 1816 27412
Armstrong 59 1128
Beaver 570 3413
Bedford 37 662
Berks 3919 10690
Blair 48 2467
Bradford 45 1342
Bucks 4916 17613
Butler 220 3443
Cambria 57 3321
Cameron 2 124
Carbon 231 2109
Centre 148 1966
Chester 2454 11045
Clarion 29 651
Clearfield 37 1024
Clinton 54 544
Columbia 343 1241
Crawford 22 1003
Cumberland 602 4452
Dauphin 1137 9253
Delaware 6243 18650
Elk 6 301
Erie 223 4068
Fayette 95 3034
Forest 7 73
Franklin 746 4770
Fulton 15 198
Greene 27 725
Huntingdon 228 769
Indiana 89 1231
Jefferson 7 484
Juniata 95 318
Lackawanna 1503 5658
Lancaster 2985 14634
Lawrence 74 1173
Lebanon 922 4277
Lehigh 3676 12914
Luzerne 2662 9963
Lycoming 161 2042
McKean 12 512
Mercer 105 1417
Mifflin 58 1163
Monroe 1305 5264
Montgomery 6598 31813
Montour 50 3174
Northampton 2933 12098
Northumberland 177 1313
Perry 48 645
Philadelphia 17597 51307
Pike 476 1892
Potter 4 133
Schuylkill 600 4505
Snyder 38 371
Somerset 37 1579
Sullivan 2 84
Susquehanna 97 699
Tioga 16 499
Union 56 1031
Venango 8 476
Warren 3 343
Washington 138 3990
Wayne 118 913
Westmoreland 442 8587
Wyoming 33 434
York 943 12577

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 37,681 55%
Male 30,248 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 705 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8264 12%
Asian 940 1%
White 18,391 27%
Other 395 1%
Not reported 40,647 59%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1020 13740 17
Northeast 12737 51944 139
Northwest 449 11649 20
Southcentral 4933 44382 79
Southeast 44306 160257 911
Southwest 3334 57863 46

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Tuesday, May 26, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.