Maxine Mae Showers, 90, of Franklin, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, May 23, 2020.

Born in Gifford, PA on February 24, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Roscoe and Violet Meehan Daily.

Maxine was a graduate of Cranberry High School. She worked for a number of years at the former Exchange Bank now First National Bank as a loan officer.

While in high school, Maxine and her sister, Tink, performed as the Melody Rangeretts with Denver Bill and the Colorado Rangers on local live radio every Saturday.

She enjoyed the outdoors, flowers and red birds.

Maxine was a member of Polk United Methodist Church.

On April 4, 1951 she married Paul G. Showers Sr. and he survives. Throughout their marriage, Maxine followed Paul on many adventures they recently celebrated 69 years of marriage.

Surviving in addition to her husband is a son; Paul G. Showers Jr. and his wife Sandy of Franklin; a grandson, Michael C. Showers and his wife Cassie of Franklin; three great-grandchildren, Georgia Showers, Paul Showers an Amelia Showers; and a sister, Violet “Tink” O’Donell of Lewiston, NY.

Additionally surviving is a nephew, Joe Serafin and two nieces Kathy Miller and Jan Hickey and their spouses and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a grandson, Kristopher J. Showers.

There will be no public visitation.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

A funeral service will be “live streamed” on the funeral home Facebook Page at 11:00 A.M. Thursday with Pastor Drew Bell, Pastor of Polk United Methodist Church, officiating. Please visit https://www.facebook.com/HuffFuneralHome and like the page to be notified when it begins.

Interment will follow at Old Sandy Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to Polk United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 1021 Polk, PA 16342.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

