J. Ronald “Flash” Heasley, 81, of Leeper, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at his residence.

On August 30, 1938, he was born in Leeper, to the late James A. and Adabell Watkins Heasley.

Ron was married to the love of his life, Robin D. Davenport, on July 2, 1966 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown, PA. They were looking forward to celebrating their 54th anniversary together.

He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Hawaii; where he was a military police officer. Ron worked for 28 years as a water treatment plant operator in Cook Forest State Park before he retired.

Ron enjoyed playing golf in his spare time. He as an honorary member of the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Department in Leeper. Ron was a member of the American Legion Post 66 in Clarion. He also was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 10341 and a 4th degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus Assembly 982.

Ron was a member of the St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Robin, Ron is survived by his two children: Kimberly Kroh and her husband, Clayton of Clarion, PA and Ronald Heasley and his wife, Roxann of Tionesta, PA; his three grandchildren: Eryn and Brandan Heasley and Jordon Johnson; two sisters: Kay Seigworth and Eileen Allio and her husband, John all of Tionesta; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Connie Heasley.

Due to the current Corona virus pandemic, a private mass will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown with the Rev. Monty Sayers, Pastor of Immaculate Conception Parish, as presider and Rev. Christopher Barnes, Pastor of St. Mary Parish, as concelebrant. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Crown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Co., P.O. Box 122, Leeper, PA 16233.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Borland-Ensminger Funeral Home, Inc. in Leeper, PA.

Online condolences may be made to the family at borlandensmingerfh.com.

