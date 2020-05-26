Peggy Lou (Baker) Shaffer, 84, passed away peacefully in the comfort of her own home surrounded by her loving family and devoted cat, Mitzi on May 23, 2020.

Peggy Lou Shaffer was born March 22, 1936 in New Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. She was married to the love of her life, Dean Clair Shaffer on June 11, 1956, who preceded her in death on September 10, 2002.

Peg was a talented seamstress and homemaker, and a long standing member of the Limestone VFD Ladies Auxiliary. Those who knew Peg, loved her. Whether you knew her as Mom Shaffer, Crazy Lady, Mama, or Peg Leg, she was always ready with a hug and a smile. She was an incredible cook and quick with a witty comeback. She enjoyed the simple things in life like camping, listening to Alabama, and spoiling her many German Shepherds. More than anything in the world, she loved her family and many grandchildren, all of which she called “her favorites”.

Peggy was the daughter of the late Trudy Mae (Bish) and Donald Maywood Baker of New Bethlehem. She leaves behind her children Jacklyn Lou (James) Painter, Michael DeWayne (Leslie) Shaffer, Amy Jo (John) Beckwith, Becky Sue (Michael) Harriger, Judy Kay Shaffer, Trudy Rae (David) Reinsel, and Andrew King Shaffer. Her memory will be forever cherished by her favorite grandchildren Jessica, Jolene, Justin, Amanda, Nathan, Rochelle, Tyler, Raeanne, Tristen, Allison, Owen, Celia, and Jade and her 16 favorite great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind brother-in-law Terry (Karen) Shaffer and several nieces and nephews.

Peg is reunited in heaven with her sons Timothy Dean Shaffer and Carl Scott Shaffer, grandson Brandon Michael Shaffer, and granddaughter Kessa Brette Beckwith.

Visitation will be held at Leatherwood Church, 889 Church Road New Bethlehem, Thursday, May 28th from 11 until 2. The funeral service will follow at 2:30, Pastor Doug Henry presiding. Interment will take place privately at Squirrel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Peggy Lou to Clarion Forest VNA Hospice, 214 Perkins Rd., Clarion, PA 16214 (www.cfvna.org).

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.