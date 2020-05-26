Thomas Patrick Flannigan, 49, of Knox passed away at Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

Born February 21, 1971, Tom was the son of the late Edward S. Flannigan and Catherine MacIntyre Flannigan Gruber.

Tom graduated from Keystone High School. He worked at Swartfager Welding, Point of Caring, ACME Welding and Unique Fabrications.

Tom enjoyed hunting and just walking in the woods. He loved to play and listen to music, spend time with his family and his dogs.

Tom is survived by his wife Zsuzika, his children Liam and Andorra Flannigan of Knox; his four sisters: Mary DiFiore of Pittsburgh; Cathy Larkin and her husband, Gary, of Shaler Township; Ann Bell and her husband, Jim, of Bloomfield and Laura Texter and her husband, Steve, of Knox and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents Tom was preceded in death by his step father, William Gruber, two sisters Susan McCoy and Terri-Ann Strohmyer, two brothers Edward and Joseph Flannigan, a nephew, Ryan Bell and brother-in-law, Nick DiFiore.

A private memorial service will be held by the family.

Interment will take place in the Knox Union Cemetery.

