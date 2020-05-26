Senior Spotlight: Rimersburg’s Mueller-Howell to Attend Westminster

With graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Madison Mueller-Howell.

Name: Madison Mueller-Howell

School: Union

Hometown: Rimersburg

Parents: Deborah Howell-Rainey and Jeff Rainey, James and Anna Mueller

Tell us about yourself: I love to participate in band, choir, student government, and voter activities

School activities and sports: National Honors Society, Student Council, Language Club, the Musical, Basketball Cheer, and Percussion Ensemble. I also participated in regional, district, district jazz, honors, concert, jazz, marching, and community bands. I was also in district, county, and concert choirs.

Awards: Laurel Eye 20/20 Vision of Success Student of the Month in March and Lion’s Club Senior of the Month in April for Band

Favorite teacher: Ms. Hummel and Mr. Hetrick

Favorite subject: Band

Favorite memories from school: Being able to have lunch in the band room and spending time with all of my friends.

Future plans: To go to Westminster College for a degree in Music Education

Advice for future students: Sign up for as many activities as you can

Pets: Dakota

Favorite bands: Yung Gravy and Blackbear

Favorite movies: Airplane!! and Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Who is your favorite celebrity or athlete? Nicholas Cage



What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Tuna melt

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Yes of course, it’s like chicken noodle soup. The milk is the broth and the cereal is the chicken and noodles.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: My teachers, specifically Ms. Hummel and Mr. Gibson, my parents, and the Hetricks.

