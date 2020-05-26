 

SPONSORED: Did You Know Sligo Auto Salvage Offers PA State Inspections?

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

sligo auto 2Is your inspection due? Call Sligo Auto Salvage today to set up an appointment.

Sligo Auto Salvage can do anything from an oil change to new transmission or engine replacement.

They also offer full diagnostics, air conditioning system testing and recharging, tire mounting and balancing, and brake and fuel lines made on site (steel or plastic).

Sligo Auto Salvage also offers used or new aftermarket parts.

sligo auto 1

Call 814-745-3300 today to set up an appointment, sales, pick up, or delivery.

Sligo Auto Salvage is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For help after hours, call 814-316-5511.

To help protect their customers and employees, they will be operating by appointment only until further notice.

To schedule service or repair, please call 814-745-3300. After hours please call 814-316-5511.

Check out their website at www.salvage-parts.com or visit their Facebook page.

If you haven’t been there lately, it’s time to take a look at what’s new.

sligo-auto


