State Police Calls: Altercation in Clarion Twp., Accident in Porter Twp.

Tuesday, May 26, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

State Police (by Dave)CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Altercation in Clarion Township

Around 5:50 p.m. on May 21, Clarion-based State Police responded to a report of a verbal altercation that turned physical at a location on South 5th Avenue in Clarion Township.

Police say a 51-year-old Clarion woman and a 25-year-old Rimersburg man were both cited for harassment.

Accident in Porter Township

According to police, around 10:20 p.m. on May 22, a 2012 Ford Focus was traveling north on Steward Road in Porter Township when it went off the left side of the road and became stuck in a ditch.

Police say the driver, identified as Angela Singler, reported she was following her GPS and couldn’t see due to the fog when she went of the side of the roadway.

No injuries were reported.

Cornman’s Towing pulled the vehicle from the ditch.

Singler was cited for a license violation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

