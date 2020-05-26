Vance N. Griffin, 84, of Grove City went home to be with the Lord following a courageous battle with Cancer on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Born in Sandy Lake, PA on August 11, 1935 to Glenn and Mildred (Irwin) Griffin. He married Gay E. Wardle on June 26, 1959.

He was a graduate of Sandy Lake High School in 1955 and he served in the US Army with the military police.

Vance owned and operated Griffin Construction and was responsible for building many houses before going into the swimming pool business. He owned and operated Griffin Pools for 30 years both Grove City and Franklin.

Following his retirement Vance enjoyed golfing, riding his motorcycles and spending winters in Florida.

He is survived by his wife Gay at home, three sons, Jeffrey (Deborah) Griffin, Randall (Renee) Griffin and Matt (Lisa) Griffin, all of Grove City, eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, two sisters, Gwendolyn Best, Knox, PA and Nina (Tom) Cooper, Slippery Rock, PA.

His parents, a grandson, Justin Griffin, two brothers, George Glenway Griffin and James Griffin, two sisters, Jean Mentz and Carolyn Aylesworth preceded Vance in death.

The family wishes to thank Hospice for their compassionate care for Vance.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to Amedisys Hospice, 240 Pullman Square, Suite 255, Butler, PA 16001 of Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, 2426 Scrubgrass Road, Grove City, PA 16127.

Due to the Covid Virus a private family services will be held at Cunningham Funeral Home, Inc. Burial in Woodland Cemetery, Grove City.

