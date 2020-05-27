A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Showers after 2am. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday – Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2pm. High near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – A chance of showers before 11am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 11am and 2pm, then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 2pm. High near 81. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and possibly a thunderstorm, mainly before 2am. Low around 55. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 71.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 68.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

