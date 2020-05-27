780 New Coronavirus Cases in PA Bring State Total to 69,417

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 780 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Wednesday, May 27, bringing the statewide total to 69,417. There are 5,265 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 349,990 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 27, ​62% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/27/20 – 780

5/26/20 – 451

5/25/20 – 473

5/24/20 – 730

5/23/20 – 725

5/22/20 – 866

5/21/20 – 980

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total

Deaths Armstrong 59 2 61 4 Butler 220 2 222 12 Clarion 29 -4* 25 2 Clearfield 37 0 37 0 Crawford 22 1 23 0 Elk 6 0 6 0 Forest 7 0 7 0 Indiana 89 1 90 5 Jefferson 7 0 7 0 McKean 12 0 12 1 Mercer 105 1 106 4 Venango 8 0 8 0 Warren 3 0 3 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 29 on 5/26/20 to 25 on 5/27/20. Explore sent an inquiry to the Dept. of Health regarding this discrepancy, but did not immediately receive a reply. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered*** 69,417 5,265 349,990 62%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.

** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.

*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure 67,515 1,902 576

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 2% 19-24 6% 25-49 37% 50-64 25%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*

0-4 < 1% 5-12 < 1% 13-18 < 1% 19-24 1% 25-49 16% 50-64 26%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives Adams 236 2912 Allegheny 1828 28168 Armstrong 61 1181 Beaver 570 3450 Bedford 38 672 Berks 3952 10950 Blair 48 2558 Bradford 46 1472 Bucks 4930 18016 Butler 222 3541 Cambria 57 3411 Cameron 2 124 Carbon 232 2170 Centre 149 2001 Chester 2504 11275 Clarion 25 663 Clearfield 37 1032 Clinton 54 548 Columbia 346 1258 Crawford 23 1033 Cumberland 611 4617 Dauphin 1174 9547 Delaware 6289 19161 Elk 6 305 Erie 235 4274 Fayette 95 3126 Forest 7 76 Franklin 756 4853 Fulton 15 201 Greene 27 736 Huntingdon 228 797 Indiana 90 1304 Jefferson 7 488 Juniata 95 323 Lackawanna 1511 5879 Lancaster 3031 15012 Lawrence 74 1208 Lebanon 936 4395 Lehigh 3699 13283 Luzerne 2677 10191 Lycoming 161 2075 McKean 12 542 Mercer 106 1478 Mifflin 58 1173 Monroe 1310 5467 Montgomery 6738 32330 Montour 50 3179 Northampton 2958 12443 Northumberland 182 1333 Perry 53 683 Philadelphia 17839 54022 Pike 476 1929 Potter 4 139 Schuylkill 601 4612 Snyder 39 378 Somerset 37 1636 Sullivan 2 90 Susquehanna 98 728 Tioga 16 536 Union 56 1064 Venango 8 484 Warren 3 348 Washington 138 4031 Wayne 118 931 Westmoreland 442 8718 Wyoming 33 452 York 956 12978 View as a clickable county or zip code level map Opens In A New Window Incidence by County

Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons. Case Counts by Sex to Date Sex Positive Cases Percent of Cases Female 38,062 55% Male 30,660 44% Neither 3 0% Not reported 692 1% * Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Race to Date* Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases African American/Black 8427 12% Asian 976 1% White 18,760 27% Other 402 1% Not reported 40,852 56% * 56% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.

** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding Case Counts by Region to Date Region Positive Negative Inconclusive Northcentral 1030 14073 18 Northeast 12811 53473 140 Northwest 459 12055 20 Southcentral 5022 45709 80 Southeast 44843 165378 923 Southwest 3350 59302 47 EpiCurve by Region

Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic. COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities. COVID-19 Long-Term Care Facilities Data (updated 5/26/2020 at 3:30 p.m.)

