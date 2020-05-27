 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

780 New Coronavirus Cases in PA Bring State Total to 69,417

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 03:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 780 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Wednesday, May 27, bringing the statewide total to 69,417. There are 5,265 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 349,990 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 27, ​62% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/27/20 – 780
5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473
5/24/20 – 730
5/23/20 – 725
5/22/20 – 866
5/21/20 – 980

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 59 2 61 4
Butler 220 2 222 12
Clarion 29 -4* 25 2
Clearfield 37 0 37 0
Crawford 22 1 23 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 89 1 90 5
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 12 0 12 1
Mercer 105 1 106 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 3 0 3 0

*EDITOR’S NOTE: The total number of COVID-19 cases in Clarion County decreased from 29 on 5/26/20 to 25 on 5/27/20. Explore sent an inquiry to the Dept. of Health regarding this discrepancy, but did not immediately receive a reply. The Pa. Dept. of Health previously offered the following explanation in response to Explore’s inquiry on discrepancies: “Cases are identified by county of residence. Sometimes, we see cases come back as the address of the physician who ordered the test, or the office. As part of our investigation, we determine the county of residence of the individual who tested positive, and if necessary will update our county case data based on that new information.”

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
69,417 5,265 349,990 62%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
67,515 1,902 576

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 236 2912
Allegheny 1828 28168
Armstrong 61 1181
Beaver 570 3450
Bedford 38 672
Berks 3952 10950
Blair 48 2558
Bradford 46 1472
Bucks 4930 18016
Butler 222 3541
Cambria 57 3411
Cameron 2 124
Carbon 232 2170
Centre 149 2001
Chester 2504 11275
Clarion 25 663
Clearfield 37 1032
Clinton 54 548
Columbia 346 1258
Crawford 23 1033
Cumberland 611 4617
Dauphin 1174 9547
Delaware 6289 19161
Elk 6 305
Erie 235 4274
Fayette 95 3126
Forest 7 76
Franklin 756 4853
Fulton 15 201
Greene 27 736
Huntingdon 228 797
Indiana 90 1304
Jefferson 7 488
Juniata 95 323
Lackawanna 1511 5879
Lancaster 3031 15012
Lawrence 74 1208
Lebanon 936 4395
Lehigh 3699 13283
Luzerne 2677 10191
Lycoming 161 2075
McKean 12 542
Mercer 106 1478
Mifflin 58 1173
Monroe 1310 5467
Montgomery 6738 32330
Montour 50 3179
Northampton 2958 12443
Northumberland 182 1333
Perry 53 683
Philadelphia 17839 54022
Pike 476 1929
Potter 4 139
Schuylkill 601 4612
Snyder 39 378
Somerset 37 1636
Sullivan 2 90
Susquehanna 98 728
Tioga 16 536
Union 56 1064
Venango 8 484
Warren 3 348
Washington 138 4031
Wayne 118 931
Westmoreland 442 8718
Wyoming 33 452
York 956 12978

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 38,062 55%
Male 30,660 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 692 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8427 12%
Asian 976 1%
White 18,760 27%
Other 402 1%
Not reported 40,852 56%

* 56% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1030 14073 18
Northeast 12811 53473 140
Northwest 459 12055 20
Southcentral 5022 45709 80
Southeast 44843 165378 923
Southwest 3350 59302 47

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Wednesday, May 27, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.