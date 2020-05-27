Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Dumpling Casserole

This hearty one-dish recipe makes eight servings!

Chicken & Dumpling Casserole

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup butter, cubed

2 garlic cloves, minced

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon dried basil

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 cups chicken broth

1 – 10 oz. package frozen green peas

4 cups cubed cooked chicken

Dumplings:

2 cups biscuit/baking mix

2 teaspoons dried basil

2/3 cup 2% milk

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large saucepan, saute onion and celery in butter until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in flour, sugar, salt, basil, and pepper until blended. Gradually add broth; bring to a boil. Cook and stir one minute or until thickened; reduce heat. Add peas and cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in chicken. Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

~For dumplings, in a small bowl, combine baking mix and basil. Stir in milk with a fork until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls into mounds over chicken mixture.

~Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes. Cover and bake 10 minutes longer (or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean).

~Serves eight.

