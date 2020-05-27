 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Chicken & Dumpling Casserole

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

This hearty one-dish recipe makes eight servings!

Chicken & Dumpling Casserole

Ingredients

1/2 cup chopped onion
1/2 cup chopped celery
1/4 cup butter, cubed
2 garlic cloves, minced
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 teaspoon dried basil
1/2 teaspoon pepper
4 cups chicken broth
1 – 10 oz. package frozen green peas
4 cups cubed cooked chicken

Dumplings:

2 cups biscuit/baking mix
2 teaspoons dried basil
2/3 cup 2% milk

Directions

~Preheat oven to 350°.

~In a large saucepan, saute onion and celery in butter until tender. Add garlic; cook one minute longer. Stir in flour, sugar, salt, basil, and pepper until blended. Gradually add broth; bring to a boil. Cook and stir one minute or until thickened; reduce heat. Add peas and cook 5 minutes, stirring constantly. Stir in chicken. Pour into a greased 13×9-in. baking dish.

~For dumplings, in a small bowl, combine baking mix and basil. Stir in milk with a fork until moistened. Drop by tablespoonfuls into mounds over chicken mixture.

~Bake, uncovered, 30 minutes. Cover and bake 10 minutes longer (or until a toothpick inserted in a dumpling comes out clean).

~Serves eight.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.