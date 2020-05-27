Clarion County Recycling Days Set for June 6 & October 17

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Recycling Days will be held on June 6 and October 17 at Clarion County Park in Shippenville.

The event will run from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

The public is advised that they must preregister electronics, household hazardous waste, and universal waste items by calling 866–815-0016 or go to www.ECSR.net/recycling-events/.

Items that are not emptied and cleaned will not be accepted. Items not listed will be refused.

For more information, contact:

Clarion County Department of Planning and Development

Clarion County Administration Building

330 Main Street, Room 12

Clarion, PA 16214

Call 814-226-4000, extension 2801, or email kamato@co.clarion.pa.us.

Residents and small businesses with less than 50 employees are invited to bring their items to this event.

