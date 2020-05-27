Clarion Hospital Open for Business

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Butler Health System, including Clarion Hospital, is now open for business.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

According to a release from Butler Health System (BHS), the Steering Committee met on Tuesday evening and the decision was made to open BHS for business, with appropriate safety measures in place.

Effective Immediately:

– Outpatient patient groups may meet. This includes intensive outpatient behavioral health programs, pulmonary testing, orthopedic education, breastfeeding support and birthing classes, and cardiac rehabilitation. All services will abide by safe distancing, masking, handwashing and screening requirements.

– Physician office waiting rooms may be used under safe distancing, masking, handwashing and screening requirements.

Effective June 1:

– Surgery will be open to 100% capacity. Pre-procedure testing requirements for patients remains unchanged.

Pending further review:

– A Visitation Subcommittee has formed to make recommendations about future visitation policy. Existing visitor restrictions remain in place until further notice.

Coronavirus Update

On Wednesday afternoon, Butler Health System released the following information on the ongoing COVID-19 testing and inpatients:

Testing

Clarion Hospital:

Total tests through 5/26/20: 949

Tests obtained at CH outdoor facility: 684

Positives: 32

Butler Memorial Hospital:

Total tests through 5/26/20: 4641

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 2556

Positives: 238

Hospital Inpatients as of 5/27/20, 10:00 a.m.

Clarion Hospital: 2 patients. 2 suspected. 0 confirmed. 0 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 7 patients. 5 suspected. 2 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Other:

· Please continue to encourage anybody you know to practice good hygiene. Wash your hands frequently, don’t touch your face, and cover coughs and sneezes. Maintain minimum distance of 6 feet from others. If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

