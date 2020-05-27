 

Clarion Man Accused of Threatening to Kill Woman, Harm Himself During Domestic Dispute

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Police-night2CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man is accused of threatening to kill a woman and harm himself during a domestic dispute early Sunday morning.

Court documents indicate the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 30-year-old Warren Lewis James Frey.

According to a criminal complaint, around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, Officer Scheckler, of Clarion Borough Police, was dispatched to a residence on Liberty Street for a report of an incident of harassment.

At the scene, the victim reported she had been involved in a domestic incident with Warren Lewis James Frey.

According to the complaint, Frey reportedly threatened to harm himself while motioning as if cutting himself with a knife and opened the door of a moving car while threatening to jump out.

He also reportedly threatened to kill the victim, the complaint states.

The victim told Officer Scheckler that Frey left and took several frozen steaks with him, and when she went to retrieve the steaks, he tossed them at her and struck her on the left knee, causing an injury.

Officer Scheckler also spoke to Frey about the incident.

Frey disagreed with the complaints against him, but was taken into custody without incident, the complaint notes.

Frey was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 3:05 a.m. on Sunday, May 24, on the following charges:

– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1
– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2
– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

Unable to post $1,000.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Clarion County Jail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2:15 p.m. on Tuesday, June 2, with Judge Quinn presiding.


