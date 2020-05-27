Cook Forest Fun Park Open for Business

LEEPER, Pa. (EYT) – Although Cook Forest Fun Park is open for business, social distancing is a top priority.

The opening of the fun park was delayed this year due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

According to owner Tom Burns, they waited for the area to be moved to the yellow phase to reopen all of the activities. They started with the miniature golf, then added the bumper boats and go-karts. Finally, they opened the waterslide on Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re doing our best to follow all of the guidelines for social distancing,” Burns told exploreClarion.com.

Along with cleaning common areas often, Burns also purchased a fogging machine to disinfect go-karts between riders.

They also have signs posted reminding patrons about recommendations regarding hand washing and the use of face masks.

Burns noted that he wasn’t sure how they would fare over the Memorial Day weekend, even with the lifting of some restrictions in the area.

“We did better than I thought,” he said.

“I was concerned about if anyone would come up, but I think people really like coming to the forest and getting away, and it’s not as crowded right now.”

With its myriad of activities, from go-karts and waterslides to miniature golf, Cook Forest Fun Park has been an iconic attraction in the Cook Forest area for over 35 years.

The park is located at 2952 Route 36, Leeper, Pa.

For more information, visit their website http://cookforestfunpark.homestead.com/.

