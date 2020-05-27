Daniel R. Hanes, 71, of Titusville, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020, at home.

Daniel was born in Titusville, on December 11, 1948, a son of the late Jack and Helen (Firster) Hanes.

On October 17, 1987 Daniel married Susanne Foote; she survives.

Daniel was a retired truck driver and drove for James Dwyer out of New York as well as other trucking companies. A Vietnam Veteran, Daniel served his country as a member of the US Army for eight years before being honorably discharged. He was a life member of VFW Post #5958.

His hobbies and interests including building and riding his V W trikes, fishing, boating, camping, golfing and following the Pittsburgh Steelers. He also enjoyed working in his garage and he gained great satisfaction in helping others. His favorite thing was spending time with his children, grandchildren and friends. He will be missed.

In addition to his wife Susanne of 32 years, Daniel is survived by his children Daniel R. Hanes Jr. of Warren, Debra Harrison and her husband Glenn of Titusville, David Dailey and his wife Corlene of Townville, Shannon Trammel, Michelle Ferguson, both of Georgia; eleven grandchildren; a sister Lavonne Boyle of FL; a brother Jack Hanes and his wife Shirley of Pleasantville.

Daniel was preceded in death by his step father and mother Paul and Helen Dean by whom he was rasied and a sister Janice Hanes.

A Memorial Service will be held at a future date.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Dan’s memory to Hospice of Crawford County, 766 Liberty St., or VNA 704. N. Main Street, both in Meadville, PA 16335.

Arrangements are under the direction of Stephen P. Mizner Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., 404 Chestnut St., Meadville.

