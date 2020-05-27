 

Edward Willis Fenstermaker

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 08:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Edward Willis Fenstermaker, 73, of New Bethlehem, died Sunday morning, May 24, 2020 at his home.

Born on November 2, 1946 in Heathville, he was the son of the late Jackson W. and Betty M. (Kennett) Fenstermaker.

He worked in the lumber industry and local garages. He enjoyed fishing, watching movies, and going for rides in the car.

He is survived by three sisters, Betty L. Fenstermaker, Beverly Fenstermaker, and Nancy Jean Fenstermaker, all of New Bethlehem, a brother, Robert Fenstermaker of Rimersburg, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by two sisters, Linda J. Fenstermaker and Mary K. Fenstermaker, and two brothers, Jeffrey W. Fenstermaker and Larry J. Fenstermaker.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Pa., Armstrong County.

The Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.


