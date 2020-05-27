Glenn Robert Taylor Jr.

Glenn R. Taylor, Jr., 88, of Mechanicsburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Sarah A. Todd Memorial Home.

Glenn was born on Oct. 28, 1931, the son of Glenn and Lillian (Prenatt) Taylor of Oil City.

Mr. Taylor was a 1950 graduate of Oil City High School. He served in the U.S. Navy in Guam and Hawaii from 1950 to 1954. He then graduated from Woodbury University in 1957.

Glenn married the love of his life, Phyllis M. Uplinger on Dec. 20, 1952 and together they raised two sons.

Glenn began his banking career of 31 years at First Seneca Bank and retired as senior vice president in Pittsburgh. Being civic minded, Glenn enjoyed serving the Oil City community as Oil City Chamber president, Oil City Hospital Board of Directors president, and the Oil City Housing Authority. He and his wife, Phyllis served as Chairman of the Oil Heritage Week. He was an active member at Good Hope Lutheran Church serving in many capacities including council president, treasurer, Sunday school teacher, youth leader and choir.

Loved ones left to cherish his memory are his wife, Phyllis Taylor of Mechanicsburg; his children, Scott Taylor and his wife, Pamela of Corinth, Texas; Mark Taylor and his wife, Jeannie of Mechanicsburg; six grandchildren and four great-granddaughters.

A private family funeral service will take place at St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church in Camp Hill on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at and an open burial service at Brandon Cemetery on Friday, May 29, 2020 with viewing at 1:00 PM and service at 1:30 PM in the Chapel at Brandon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorial donations in lieu of flowers be sent to St. Timothy’s Lutheran Church, 4200 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg, PA 17011; Alzheimer’s Association: Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 9378, 2595.

