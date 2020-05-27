Lois J. Shaffer, 84, of Kennerdell, Scrubgrass Twp., Venango County, went to be with the Lord early Monday morning, May 25, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Lois was born in Pittsburgh on January 26, 1936. She was the daughter of the late Valentine W. and Gloria Merola Walney.

She was a member of the Rankin Chapel United Methodist Church. In her earlier years, Lois was a member of the Clintonville VFD Ladies’ Auxiliary. She was a very active member of the Scrubgrass Senior Center in Emlenton and served as president of site council for many years. Lois was an avid news watcher and enjoyed watching soap operas. She looked forward to Pittsburgh Steelers football and Pirates baseball. She was a homemaker and most especially enjoyed family gatherings and holidays.

She was married on April 7, 1954 to Robert L. Shaffer. Mr. Shaffer preceded her in death on November 20, 2000.

Surviving is a daughter, Deborah Slovinsky and her husband, John, of Kennerdell; three grandchildren, Rebecca Malone and her husband, Kevin, of Polk, Tasha Seeker and her husband, William “DJ”, of Franklin and Gerald “JR” Marzik and his wife, Shanon, of Emlenton; an “adopted” grandson, Brian Gonzalez of Turkey City; seven great grandchildren, Justice, Izaya, Gage, Alexis, Kadence, Ashlynn, and Jenza; a great great grandson, Chase, and Lois was looking forward to the birth of her second great great grandson in September.

Also surviving is a sister, Frances Slaugenhaupt of Knox, a brother, Thomas Walney of Kennerdell; a step grandson, Kevin Malone Jr. and a step great grandson, Chris Malone, as well as a number of other step grand and great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Lois was the last surviving aunt to a generation on the Shaffer side.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lois was preceded in death by a sister, Rose Marie Goughler, a brother, Walter “Butch” Walney, as well as an “adopted” sister, Linda Oakes, and an infant sister.

Friends will be received at the Hile Funeral Home Inc., 1204 Kerr Avenue, Emlenton, from noon to 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday. A funeral service will follow from the funeral home at 7:00 p.m. with the Rev. Denise Maines, pastor of Rankin Chapel United Methodist Church, officiating. Interment will be in Clintonville Methodist Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilefh.com.

