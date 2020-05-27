Photos: Memorial Day Ceremony in Strattanville

Photos captured at the 2020 Memorial Day Ceremony in Strattanville Borough.

Photo above and photos below by Sarah Kroh

Photos below by Lesa Walters

Photos below by Stacy Matthews Lambert

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.