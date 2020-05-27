Pickup Entering I-80 from Median Causes Two-Vehicle Crash in Monroe Township

MONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup truck entering Interstate 80 from the median caused a two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township last Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 8:19 p.m. on Friday, May 22, on I-80, near mile marker 61.5, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 Subaru Forester, operated by 31-year-old Teela M. Lawson, of Carlisle, was traveling eastbound, being followed by a 2017 Ford Escape, operated by 23-year-old Sydney L. Dunn, of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Both vehicles were traveling in the left lane when a pickup truck pulled out of the gravel median in front of Lawson’s vehicle.

Lawson attempted to avoid striking the pickup and swerved to the left off the roadway, then immediately re-entered the roadway. Dunn was then unable to avoid contact and side-swiped Lawson’s vehicle as it re-entered the roadway.

According to police, the pickup truck never stopped.

Dunn and Lawson were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Lawson’s vehicle was driven from the scene.

Dunn’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.

