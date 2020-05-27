 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Pickup Entering I-80 from Median Causes Two-Vehicle Crash in Monroe Township

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

policeMONROE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A pickup truck entering Interstate 80 from the median caused a two-vehicle crash in Monroe Township last Friday evening.

According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident occurred around 8:19 p.m. on Friday, May 22, on I-80, near mile marker 61.5, in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

Police say a 2018 Subaru Forester, operated by 31-year-old Teela M. Lawson, of Carlisle, was traveling eastbound, being followed by a 2017 Ford Escape, operated by 23-year-old Sydney L. Dunn, of Shaker Heights, Ohio. Both vehicles were traveling in the left lane when a pickup truck pulled out of the gravel median in front of Lawson’s vehicle.

Lawson attempted to avoid striking the pickup and swerved to the left off the roadway, then immediately re-entered the roadway. Dunn was then unable to avoid contact and side-swiped Lawson’s vehicle as it re-entered the roadway.

According to police, the pickup truck never stopped.

Dunn and Lawson were both using seat belts and were not injured.

Lawson’s vehicle was driven from the scene.

Dunn’s vehicle was towed from the scene.

PSP Clarion released the above report on Tuesday, May 26, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.