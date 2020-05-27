Police: Three-Year-Old Rimersburg Child Tests Positive for Methamphetamine

SLIGO BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police say a three-year-old child tested positive for methamphetamine in Sligo Borough.

State police were notified on Saturday, May 23, of an incident of endangering the welfare of a child that reportedly occurred at a location on Bald Eagle Street, in Sligo Borough, Clarion County.

Police say the investigating was initiated after they received a report of a known three-year-old male child from Rimersburg Borough who had tested positive for methamphetamine.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.