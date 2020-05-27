Say What?!: Man Metal Detecting on Texas Beach Finds Couple’s Lost Ring

CRYSTAL BEACH, Tx. – A Texas man walking a beach with his metal detector came to the rescue of a distraught couple whose engagement ring was lost in the water.

Karen Bolmanskie said her husband was metal detecting Monday on Crystal Beach when he was approached by a couple who asked for his help.

Read the full story here.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.