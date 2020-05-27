 

Senior Spotlight: Knox’s Stiller to Attend Grove City College to Study Communications

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

stiller-newWith graduation ceremonies being affected by the Coronavirus Pandemic, Explore Your Town, Inc. and several area businesses have teamed up to help recognize local high school seniors. Today’s featured graduating senior is Jenna Stiller.

Name: Jenna Stiller
School: Keystone
Hometown: Knox
Parents: Jennifer and Jody Stiller

Tell us about yourself: I enjoy coffee, good conversation, and music.

School activities and sports: Basketball (7-11), Musical (11-12), NHS (12)

Favorite teacher: Mr.Vaughn

Favorite subject: English?

Favorite memories from school: Leaving early because pipes busted in the student parking lot and going to have a picnic right after with friends. And also riding Mr. Reed’s swivel chair down the hall with Gracie pushing me and him yelling at us to stop the whole time.

Future plans: I will be attending Grove City College and majoring in Communications Studies! I just want to live my life through God and wherever he leads me is right where I want to be.

Advice for future students: Take college classes offered at your high school and/or online college classes ASAP. Also, don’t be worried about what career path you want. It’s okay to go to college undecided and it’s okay to take a gap year!

Pets: I have a Pomeranian and his name is Milo.

309DD625-2261-418C-B4D3-5CCE35871BFC - Jenna Rae Stiller

Favorite bands: Tiny Moving Parts, Neck Deep, Hippo Campus, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and so many more.

tiny-moving-parts

Favorite movies: Perks of being a Wallflower, Keith, The Place Beyond the Pines

What is your least favorite cafeteria food? Any and all of it. Probably anything “chicken”

Is cereal soup? Why or why not? Nah cereal is cereal. Soup is warm and cereal is cold.

Toilet paper, over or under? Over

Thank you’s: I’d like to thank my mom, dad, and Grandpa Stiller along with the teachers who took extra time to help me with college classes/SAT prep/AP classes/Scholarships!

ABOUT SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

Each student who is interested in participating will be featured within an article that will be posted on exploreClarion.com. The article will feature information about the student and a photo.

Students must be from a school within Clarion, Forest, Jefferson, or Venango Counties to be included.

Students who would like to be featured can sign up here.

Participating students will be registered to win a prize pack that includes gift certificates to local restaurants.

The following local sponsors have contributed to help make this campaign possible:


Barrow-Civic Theatre

Extreme Machine Fabricating

Matt Higgins

Eric Shick

Trails End Restaurant

UPMC Urgent Care – Clarion


