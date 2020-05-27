THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Resume Dine In on Friday, May 29
Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 12:05 AM
FOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille will be opening on Friday, May 29, for dine in. Call for reservations.
From now through Thursday, the restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for take out and delivery up to 15 miles.
Call 724-659-5701 to place your order for takeout or reservations for dine in on Friday!
Thursday, May 28, is the last day for free kids meals from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.
Their free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:
- Monday: Homemade Mac ‘n cheese with a side salad
- Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
- Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
- Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
- Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad
The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.
For more information, visit their Facebook page here.
