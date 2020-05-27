 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

SPONSORED: Allegheny Grille to Resume Dine In on Friday, May 29

Wednesday, May 27, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

allegheny grille summerFOXBURG, Pa. (EYT) – The Allegheny Grille will be opening on Friday, May 29, for dine in. Call for reservations.

From now through Thursday, the restaurant will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. for take out and delivery up to 15 miles.

Call 724-659-5701 to place your order for takeout or reservations for dine in on Friday!

Allegheny grille Menu

Thursday, May 28, is the last day for free kids meals from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Call ahead to order.

Their free kids menu from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. for the week includes:

  • Monday: Homemade Mac ‘n cheese with a side salad
  • Tuesday: Cheeseburger and fries with a side salad
  • Wednesday: Chicken tenders and fries with a side salad
  • Thursday: Spaghetti with meatballs and a side salad
  • Friday: Grilled cheese with fries and a side salad

The Allegheny Grille is located at 40 Main Street, Foxburg, PA 16036.

For more information, visit their Facebook page here.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.