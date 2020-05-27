THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
SPONSORED: J&J Feeds and Needs Welcomes Back J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – J&J Trailers & Equipment Sales is currently back to operating as normal.
J&J Trailers will be following social distancing guidelines in order to protect the well-being of their customers and employees. The folks at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales as well as J&J Feeds and Needs would like to thank you all for staying strong through this time and they hope to see you soon to fulfill your trailer and feed needs!
J&J hours are as follows:
Monday thru Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Saturday: 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
Sunday: Closed
Remember: shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
