SPONSORED: Laurel Eye Clinic Taking Extra COVID-19 Safety Precautions
BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Laurel Eye Clinic has taken extra COVID-19 safety precautions for their patients and staff.
All eye care visits at the Laurel Eye Clinic have been resumed.
According to Mark Powell, the following procedures have been initiated to ensure the safety of both the patients and their staff:
– The office will continue to screen patients through phone calls;
– Temperatures will be taken upon arrival;
– Social distancing will be practiced by limiting the number of people in the waiting area;
– Family members of the patients will be asked to wait in the car during the visit;
– The staff will continue to wear masks, wash hands, and sanitize all patient care areas;
– Protective shields have been installed for most of the common equipment areas acting as a barrier between doctor and patient;
– Additional staff training and proper hygiene techniques have been provided; and
– Pay stations areas are sanitized by staff.
The Laurel Eye Clinic is committed to putting the safety of their patients and staff first.
