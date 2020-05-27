State Police Calls: Thefts, Harassment, Accident in Ashland Twp.

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Retail Theft in Monroe Township

Police say around 4:30 p.m. on May 24, 31-year-old Amanda Corle, of Rimersburg, stole multiple items from the Monroe Township Walmart store by switching the tags on merchandise.

Charges are pending through District Court 18-3-02.

Theft in Lewistown Borough

On May 19, Clarion-based State Police were notified of an alleged theft/forgery that occurred at a location on South Wayne Street, in Lewistown Borough, in Mifflin County.

Police say a 25-year-old Clarion Township woman’s stimulus check, valued at $1013.00, was stolen.

The investigation is ongoing.

Harassment in Monroe Township

Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of harassment that occurred around 7:10 p.m. on May 25, at the Clarion Psychiatric Center on Hospital Drive in Monroe Township.

The incident involved a 53-year-old female victim from Petrolia.

The investigation is ongoing.

Truck Snags Cable in Ashland Township

Police say around 4:38 p.m. on May 25, a 2018 Freightliner truck was exiting the parking lot of Ma and Caps Ice Cream, turning north on Whitehill Road in Ashland Township, when the truck struck a low cable wire and pulled it off the pole.

The vehicle continued on by turning left and leading west on U.S. 322 until the driver noticed the wire hanging off his truck. The driver the pulled off the side of U.S. 322 and stopped just west of Whitehill Road.

Police say Windstream was notified of the cable damage, and an accident notice was mailed to the driver.

