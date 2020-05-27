Virginia Kay Switzer, age 73, of Knox, passed away Wednesday morning, May 27, 2020 at UPMC Northwest at Seneca, following an illness.

Born May 19, 1947, in Grove City, she was a daughter of the late Orrin and Bernice Exley Clover and was a graduate of Keystone High School.

She married Edward Lawrence Switzer on June 18, 1966 and he survives.

Virginia was a homemaker and attended the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church in Knox, where she was the head of the blanket ministry and helped with meals and dinners.

She took part in the Knox area “Once Upon a Christmas” and loved to sew.

Survivors include her husband, Larry; son, Timothy Scott Switzer of Knox and three granddaughters: Emma Eileen Switzer, Hannah Victoria Switzer, and Shelby Ray Switzer.

Virginia is also survived by a brother, Dana Clover of Punxsutawney and two sisters: Linda Stiller and Sue Zacheral, both of Knox.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Paul Edward Switzer.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday, May 29, 2020 at the William N. Rupert Mortuary, Inc., 430 Mendenhall Avenue, Knox.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m., Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Mt. Joy United Methodist Church, 159 Mt. Joy Road, Knox, with Reverend Gene A. Lenk, II, pastor of the church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul’s Union Cemetery in Knox.

Online condolences may be sent to Virginia’s family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.

In accordance with the Green Phase Covid-19 guidelines, wearing a face mask is suggested.

