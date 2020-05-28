 

Department of Agriculture Warns Consumers to Discard Pot O’ Gold Dairy Products Sold in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Venango Counties

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

chocolate milk.HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture warned consumers to discard certain milk products from Pot O’ Gold Dairy in Crawford County with sell-by dates ranging from May 16, 2020 to June 6, 2020. The products were not properly pasteurized.

(Photo courtesy Pot O’ Gold Dairy Specialties Inc.)

Recalled products include whole milk with sell-by dates of May 21, 2020, and June 5, 2020; chocolate milk with sell-by date May 22, 2020; 2% milk with sell-by date May 16, 2020, and skim milk with sell-by date May 16,2020. Products may be in glass bottles labeled Pot O’ Gold Dairy, Bear Lake, Warren County, but bottle caps will be labeled with the Crawford County location.

Crawford County

  • Brian’s Country Market, Centerville
  • D&J Bakery, Cambridge Springs
  • Lickety Split, Cambridge Springs
  • Miller’s Country Store, Cochranton
  • Pot O’ Gold Dairy Store, Cambridge Springs
  • Titusville Market Square, Titusville

Erie County

  • Art’s Bakery, Erie
  • Duran’s Farm Fresh Products, Waterford
  • Frank’s Market, Fairview
  • Lin Yan, Union City
  • Orton’s Fruit Market, North East
  • SMJ International, Girard
  • Sander’s Market, Corry & North East
  • Steiner Diesel Service, Waterford Straw Hat, North East

Forest County

  • Haller’s General Store, Tionesta

Venango County

  • Farmer’s Daughter’s Country Market, Oil City

No illnesses connected to the products have been reported, but anyone who becomes ill after consuming these dairy products should consult their physician.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture encourages, protects and promotes the state’s agriculture and food industry, while providing consumer protection through inspection services that impact the health and financial security of Pennsylvanians.

Find information about foodborne illnesses, and the department’s work to safeguard food in Pennsylvania at agriculture.pa.gov.


