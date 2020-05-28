 

Featured Local Event

Union High School to Hold Commencement on June 3

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Union-High-SchoolRIMERSBURG, Pa. – Union High School will hold their 2020 Commencement Exercises on the Union High School Football Field on Wednesday, June 3, beginning at 7:00 p.m.

Rain Dates are June 5th or June 8th, if they are needed.

The exercises will feature Commencement Speaker Gloria Campbell Dunkle.

Gloria Campbell Dunkle photo

Dunkle is a 1980 graduate of Union High School where she was active in sports, cheerleading, and musicals. She graduated from IUP in 1984 with a BS in Marketing. Gloria went on to work for several large companies in the Gift Industry, traveling extensively for her various Sales Management positions. Semi-retired now, Gloria enjoys cooking, gardening, and Pickleball.

The 2020 Class President, Mckayla Deitz, will address the class as will the 2020 Valedictorian and Salutatorian.

Seniors will receive their diploma from District Administration at the reserved ticketed event.


