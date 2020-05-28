 

625 New Coronavirus Cases in PA Bring Statewide Total to Over 70,000

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

covid-19-5048236_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of Health confirmed 625 new Coronavirus cases have been reported as of noon, Thursday, May 28, bringing the statewide total to 70,042. There are 5,373 total deaths attributed to COVID-19.

There are 357,804 patients who have tested negative. With commercial labs being the primary testing option for most Pennsylvanians, data is not available on the total number of tests pending.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, May 28, ​64% patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last 7 Days

5/28/20 – 625
5/27/20 – 780
5/26/20 – 451
5/25/20 – 473
5/24/20 – 730
5/23/20 – 725
5/22/20 – 866

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Total
Deaths
Armstrong 61 1 62 4
Butler 222 4 226 12
Clarion 25 0 25 2
Clearfield 37 0 37 0
Crawford 23 0 23 0
Elk 6 0 6 0
Forest 7 0 7 0
Indiana 90 0 90 5
Jefferson 7 0 7 0
McKean 12 0 12 1
Mercer 106 0 106 4
Venango 8 0 8 0
Warren 3 0 3 0

Case Counts, Deaths, and Negatives

Total Cases* Deaths Negative** Recovered***
70,042 5,373 357,804 64%

* Total case counts include confirmed and probable cases.
** Negative case data only includes negative PCR tests. Negative case data does not include negative antibody tests.
*** Individuals who have recovered is determined using a calculation, similar to what is being done by several other states. If a case has not been reported as a death, and it is more than 30 days past the date of their first positive test (or onset of symptoms) then an individual is considered recovered.

Confirmed Cases Probable Case by Definition and High-Risk Exposure Probable Case by Serology Test and Either Symptoms or High-Risk Exposure
68,104 1,938 595

Hospital Data

Trajectory Animations

Positive Cases by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 2%
19-24 6%
25-49 37%
50-64 25%
65+ 28%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Hospitalization Rates by Age Range to Date

Age Range Percent of Cases*
0-4 < 1%
5-12 < 1%
13-18 < 1%
19-24 1%
25-49 16%
50-64 26%
65+ 56%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Death Data

County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 240 2974
Allegheny 1851 28956
Armstrong 62 1210
Beaver 579 3533
Bedford 38 717
Berks 3973 11160
Blair 49 2634
Bradford 46 1506
Bucks 4966 18448
Butler 226 3608
Cambria 57 3602
Cameron 2 124
Carbon 232 2234
Centre 150 2016
Chester 2555 11712
Clarion 25 667
Clearfield 37 1046
Clinton 55 561
Columbia 346 1283
Crawford 23 1041
Cumberland 618 4780
Dauphin 1212 9734
Delaware 6337 19627
Elk 6 309
Erie 242 4468
Fayette 95 3152
Forest 7 76
Franklin 759 5036
Fulton 15 220
Greene 27 750
Huntingdon 228 826
Indiana 90 1346
Jefferson 7 495
Juniata 95 325
Lackawanna 1516 5979
Lancaster 3056 15319
Lawrence 74 1267
Lebanon 944 4461
Lehigh 3719 13561
Luzerne 2689 10361
Lycoming 162 2102
McKean 12 545
Mercer 106 1501
Mifflin 58 1195
Monroe 1311 5610
Montgomery 6811 32804
Montour 50 3193
Northampton 3022 12705
Northumberland 186 1356
Perry 54 709
Philadelphia 17972 55152
Pike 476 1953
Potter 4 140
Schuylkill 606 4693
Snyder 39 385
Somerset 37 1688
Sullivan 2 93
Susquehanna 99 735
Tioga 16 544
Union 56 1073
Venango 8 496
Warren 3 359
Washington 139 4123
Wayne 118 941
Westmoreland 443 8899
Wyoming 34 459
York 970 13227

Incidence by County


Incidence is calculated by dividing the current number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases reported to the Department by the 2018 county population data available from the Bureau of Health Statistics. The counties are divided into 6 relatively equally-sized groups based on their incidence rate (i.e. sestiles). Cases are determined using a national COVID-19 case definition. There currently is no way to estimate the true number of infected persons. Incidence rates are based on the number of known cases, not the number of true infected persons.

Case Counts by Sex to Date

Sex Positive Cases  Percent of Cases
Female 38,357 55%
Male 30,978 44%
Neither 3 0%
Not reported 704 1%

* Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Race to Date*

Race Positive Cases Percent of Cases 
African American/Black 8515 12%
Asian 992 1%
White 19,051 27%
Other 406 1%
Not reported 41,078 56%

* 59% of race is not reported. Little data is available on ethnicity.
** Percentages may not total 100% due to rounding

Case Counts by Region to Date

Region Positive Negative Inconclusive 
Northcentral 1036 14252 17
Northeast 12911 54538 145
Northwest 462 12394 20
Southcentral 5095 46838 81
Southeast 45212 168915 936
Southwest 3388 60867 47

EpiCurve by Region


Case counts are displayed by the date that the cases were first reported to the PA-NEDSS surveillance system. Case counts by date of report can vary significantly from day to day for a variety of reasons. In addition to changes due to actual changes in disease incidence, trends are strongly influenced by testing patterns (who gets tested and why), testing availability, lab analysis backlogs, lab reporting delays, new labs joining our electronic laboratory reporting system, mass screenings, etc. Trends need to be sustained for at least 2-3 weeks before any conclusions can be made regarding the progress of the pandemic.

COVID-19 Cases Associated with Nursing Homes and Personal Care Homes to Date

This data represents long-term care facilities in Pennsylvania, including Department of Health and Department of Human Services regulated facilities.

 

More data is available here.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Click here to see the actions taken by the Wolf Administration as of noon, Thursday, May 28, 2020, in response to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:· Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.· Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.· Clean surfaces frequently.· Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from Commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.


