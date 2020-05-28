A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area, brought to you by Ramada by Wyndham, Clarion, PA.

Today – Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 78. Southeast wind 5 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight – A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 9pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday – Showers and thunderstorms. High near 77. Southwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night – Showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a chance of showers. Low around 55. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday – A chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday – Sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Monday – Sunny, with a high near 67.

Monday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Tuesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Wednesday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

