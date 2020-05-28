THE LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) OUTBREAK
Burns & Burns Wins IA&B Scholarship
CLARION, Pa. – In response to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting financial crisis, Insurance Agents & Brokers (IA&B) awarded insurance education scholarships for licensing exam preparation, live CE webinars, CISR seminars, and CIC institutes in May 2020.
Burns & Burns Insurance applied for the licensing exam preparation scholarship for their new customer service representative, Kelly Newman (pictured above), at the Clarion branch. The agency found out on Wednesday, May 20. that they were awarded the licensing scholarship. This will cover all of the costs for Kelly to be licensed in property & casualty insurance. Burns & Burns Insurance would like to thank IA&B for their generous scholarship to help their employees continue their insurance education and best serve their clients.
For a list of the recipients, visit this link- http://www.iabforme.com/about_us/scholarships/.
Since the 2019 launch of its program, IA&B has awarded approximately $22,000 in scholarships to member agencies and individuals to attend IA&B education courses. Member agency scholarships are provided for CIC institutes, CISR seminars, and live CE webinars. Individual scholarships are awarded to those seeking a producer license, CIC designation, and CISR designation.
Burns is a 4th generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania. These branches include Clarion, Bradford, Clearfield, Erie, Meadville, Mercer, New Wilmington, Tionesta, and Warren. The full-service, Trusted Choice agency recently celebrated their 80th anniversary in business in 2019. Representing over 60 insurance carriers, Burns & Burns is licensed to do full coverage, including auto, home, life, business, health, Medicare, workers’ compensation, benefits, events, weddings AND MORE! With over 900 combined years of experience, Burns & Burns is sure to find you the right fit for ALL of your insurance needs!
