Carol Jean Palmer Ward, 82, of Sanford, N.C., died Friday, May 22, 2020, at UNC Chapel Hill Hospital.

She was born January 23, 1938 in Franklin, Pa., the late daughter of Joseph Palmer and Hazel Schrecengost Palmer.

She formally worked for Casecade Fibers Co., Patriot Performance Materials, and Moen Inc. of Sanford, NC, and was a spouse of a US Navy Veteran.

She enjoyed spending time with her family, gardening, baking, crafts, watching television, and sewing.

She was preceded in death by her husband Terrance Paul Ward and four brothers David Palmer, Dawn Palmer, Fred Palmer, and Harry Palmer of Pa., and one grand-daughter Jenny May Spears Smith.

She is survived by her three living sisters and three living brothers; Janet Irving (James Irving), Mary “Sue” Doan (James Doan), Linda Wells (Dawn Wells), Jim Palmer, John Palmer, and Tony Palmer of Pennsylvania. She is also survived by her four children; two daughters Terri Lynn Spears of Sanford, NC and Barbara Jamison (Edward Jamison) of P.A.; two sons Brian Ward (Helen Ward), and Gregory Ward of Sanford, NC; four grandchildren (Trisha Jamison Thompson, Zandrea Tuck, Sara Jamison, and Hazel Spears) and eleven great-grandchildren all of Sanford, NC.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of The Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford, NC.

