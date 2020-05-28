Clarion County Extends Emergency Declaration Until July 15

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion County Commissioners Wayne Brosius, Ted Tharan, and Ed Heasley extended an emergency declaration until July 15 at their Tuesday morning meeting.

“I think once we enter green that we might want to revisit that after going green,” suggested Tharan.

“We will be going green Friday, so it will be up to Public Safety to make that call,” said Brosius.

“Jeff Smathers indicated to me this morning (Tuesday) that the main reason for extending the emergency declaration is to get the federal reimbursement for funding when we request any more supplies. This gives us the ability to do that by having the declaration open.”

Commissioners also approved a request from Clarion Area School District Superintendent Joe Carrico to use Veterans Memorial Park for a celebration of graduates on Sunday. Carrico said the celebration would include 54 graduates.

Tharan made the motion, pending meeting guidelines from Gov. Tom Wolf for large group activities during the green phase.

Commissioners last week opted out of taking action on holding a Freedom Rally on Friday. No vote was taken, and the rally was allowed on the premise that the park is open to the public.

“We were under different guidelines last Friday,” responded Tharan. “There was no set number of people that they said would be attending. If there were two thousand people attending, and we gave approval, does that mean that we’re approving or condoning a gathering of a thousand people? And, we’d be in direct violation of the governor’s orders.

“If thousands of people showed up for the Freedom Rally, and if it was out of control, then it becomes a law enforcement issue for Clarion Borough, state police, or whoever enforces the governor’s orders. It wouldn’t be our responsibility. We don’t have a police force in the county.”

In other business and announcements:

Changes to Polling Locations for June 2, 2020, Primary Election:

Piney Township voters will relocate to Sligo Presbyterian Church

Paint Township voters will relocate to Cornerstone of Clarion Church

Elk Township voters will relocate to Pine City Recreation Hall

Clarion Boro 2nd Precinct voters will relocate to Grace Lutheran Church

Clarion County Park reopens on Saturday, May 30, from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

• Proclaimed the first week of June as Child Welfare Professional Appreciation Week

• Approved an EADS Group proposal for engineering services for the playground construction related to DCNR grant at the County Park at a cost of $15,000.00.

Approved five Early Intervention contract renewals with a county match of up to ten percent each.

Approved grant agreement for the State Food Purchase Program Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and Erie-based Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest PA.

Okay’ed a contract with Eastern Elevator Service and Sales Company for Elevator Preventative Maintenance for the Human Services Building, Courthouse, and Admin Building. Cost: Two months of free service at the current monthly rate of $586.42 (total savings $1,172.84) with guaranteed rate increases not to exceed 4.5 percent per year in a five-year agreement.

Revised a contract on behalf of Public Safety with Tower Service Unlimited for a 195’ communications tower and concrete shelter placement at the Leeper communications site. Total Cost: $342,297.00.

