Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Tortellini Chicken Salad

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by J.C. Taggart

Serve this main course dish with a side of bread sticks!

Tortellini Chicken Salad

Ingredients

2 – 9 oz. packages refrigerated tricolor cheese tortellini
4 cups cubed cooked chicken breast
1 – 6 oz. can pitted ripe olives, drained and halved
2 medium tomatoes, chopped
1 cup cubed part-skim mozzarella cheese
1/3 cup minced fresh parsley
3/4 teaspoon salt
3/4 teaspoon pepper
3/4 cup balsamic vinaigrette
1/2 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

Directions

~Cook tortellini according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water.

~In a large bowl, combine the tortellini, chicken, olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, parsley, salt, and pepper. Drizzle with vinaigrette and toss to coat.

~Cover and refrigerate for at least four hours.

~Just before serving, sprinkle with Parmesan cheese and toss.


