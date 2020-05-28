Oberlander Supports Partial Year Budget to Keep State on Track

HARRISBURG, Pa. – With state revenues uncertain during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) on Tuesday voted in favor of a temporary budget that will fund the Commonwealth’s services and programs through Nov. 30, 2020.

(Photo courtesy of PA State Rep. Donna Oberlander)

“The pandemic has economically devastated our communities and our businesses,” Oberlander said. “While the state may see some federal stimulus funding, the record-setting unemployment rate translates into historically low revenue from the Personal Income and Sales and Use taxes while increasing the need for vital services for families. Couple that lack of revenue with an extended tax return filing date of July 15, it’s impossible to predict our state’s finances by June 30.

“Regardless, we have an obligation – now more than ever – to fund our core services and programs, and this five-month state budget will do so,” she added. “By passing this budget now, we have a bit more stability so we can finish the full year’s spending plan this fall.”

The temporary budget stands at $25.8 billion and funds most all line items at 42%, which equates to five months of funding. This spending plan is based on the current 2019-20 budget. In addition, all preK-12 and higher education schools will receive their entire 12-month subsidies now.

The budget also does not include any new taxes or fees.

