 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Oberlander Supports Partial Year Budget to Keep State on Track

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

donna oberlanderHARRISBURG, Pa. – With state revenues uncertain during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rep. Donna Oberlander (R-Clarion/Armstrong/Forest) on Tuesday voted in favor of a temporary budget that will fund the Commonwealth’s services and programs through Nov. 30, 2020.

(Photo courtesy of PA State Rep. Donna Oberlander)

“The pandemic has economically devastated our communities and our businesses,” Oberlander said. “While the state may see some federal stimulus funding, the record-setting unemployment rate translates into historically low revenue from the Personal Income and Sales and Use taxes while increasing the need for vital services for families. Couple that lack of revenue with an extended tax return filing date of July 15, it’s impossible to predict our state’s finances by June 30.

“Regardless, we have an obligation – now more than ever – to fund our core services and programs, and this five-month state budget will do so,” she added. “By passing this budget now, we have a bit more stability so we can finish the full year’s spending plan this fall.”

The temporary budget stands at $25.8 billion and funds most all line items at 42%, which equates to five months of funding. This spending plan is based on the current 2019-20 budget. In addition, all preK-12 and higher education schools will receive their entire 12-month subsidies now.

The budget also does not include any new taxes or fees.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.