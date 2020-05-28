Donald L. Silvis, 73, of Rural Valley, formerly of Goheenville and Franklin, PA, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital.

He was born on March 20, 1947, in Boggs Township, to Wallace F. and Ilene B. (Shick) Silvis.

Don was a 1965 graduate of Dayton Joint High School. He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam conflict. He retired from USAir as a weight and balance engineer. Don could often be found outdoors; he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He made friends easily and liked visiting with his neighbors. Don was a good neighbor to everyone and was loved by everyone who knew him.

His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Mary (Hill) Elko Silvis, whom he reconnected with at their 50th class reunion and married on Aug. 12, 2017; two daughters, Dr. Jennifer L. Silvis and husband, Brett J. Smith of Sidman, Pa and Nicole Laskowsky and husband, Mickey of Pittsburgh; three step-children, Michelle Lybarger and husband, Doug of Rural Valley, Mark Elko and wife, Tracy of Chambersburg, and Melissa Olinger and husband, Jarrod of Kittanning; six grandchildren, Jessica Melton, Alyssa Lybarger, Derek Lybarger, Mace Elko, Bryce Olinger and Ethan Kolodziej; a great-grandchild, Titan Melton; a brother, Duane Silvis and wife, Melanie of Kittanning; two sisters, Thelma Early of Kittanning and Beverly Groft and husband, Bob of Shippenville; numerous nieces and nephews; and his beloved Yorkie, Jimmy.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother-in-law, Merle Early.

Family and friends will be received from 2 – 4 p.m. and 7 – 9 p.m. on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 East Main Street, Dayton, PA.

Additional visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of funeral services at 11 AM on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church, 2540 Dayton Smicksburg Road, Dayton, with the Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating.

Interment will be in the Dayton Glade Run Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Don’s honor to Orphans of the Storm, PO Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Due to current regulations, all social distancing guidelines will be followed. Guests are respectfully asked to wear a mask or face covering.

Arrangements are being handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.

For those unable to attend services or anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Don’s family or view a tribute video honoring his life, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.

