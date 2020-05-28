Emlenton Woman LifeFlighted Following Rollover Crash

ARMSTRONG CO., Pa. (EYT) – An Emlenton woman was airlifted to Allegheny General Hospital by LifeFlight after a rollover crash in Armstrong County on Tuesday evening.

According to Kittanning-based State Police, the accident occurred around 7:40 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, on Pipeline Road, just north of State Route 839, in Wayne Township, Armstrong County.

Police say 34-year-old April M. Dutka, of Emlenton, was operating a 1999 Dodge Dakota, traveling south on Pipeline Road when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to roll over two times.

Dutka was found unconscious and breathing and was extricated from the vehicle by Dayton Volunteer Fire Department.

Citizen’s Ambulance Service transported Dutka to the Dayton Elementary School to be airlifted by LifeFlight to Allegheny General Hospital for injuries of unknown severity.

She was not using a seat belt.

According to police, the accident involved DUI.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.