Lindsay M. Bonnett, 39, of Portland, Oregon, formerly of Clarion, passed away due to an accidental drug overdose on May 23, 2020 at her home.

She was born on April 4, 1981 in Clarion; daughter of Tim Bonnett and his wife, Lou Ann, of Clarion and Jacqueline Ochs and her husband, Kevin, of Knox.

Lindsay graduated from Clarion Area High School in 1999 and then attended Clarion University.

She enjoyed poetry, reading, listening to music, and spending time with her friends.

Lindsay loved cats.

She was bubbly and fun, and always found beauty in life.

Lindsay is survived by her parents; her brother: Cody Bonnett of Clarion; her paternal grandparents: Janet Dunlap of Clarion and Larry and Clara Bonnett of Lexington, North Carolina; her maternal grandparents: Rosalie Hanel of Shippenville and Jack and Jan Shirey of Tin Town; her aunt: Jill Mays and her husband, Mike, of Miola; her uncle: John Shirey and his wife, Trisha, of Tin Town; and many cousins and friends.

Lindsay was preceded in death by her grandfather: Harry “Skip” Dunlap; and an uncle: Terry Bonnett and his wife, Nanette.

The Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion is handling the arrangements.

A celebration of Lindsay’s life will be announced at a later date.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

