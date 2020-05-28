 

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

Clarion First Presbyterian Church to Distribute Food Bags Today

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Lexis Twentier

Food Bag #1CLARION, Pa. – The Clarion First Presbyterian Church will once again offer bags of food free of charge to area families in need. The bags will be distributed today, May 28.

(Photo: Left to Right: Robin Cable, Jill Silvis – courtesy of Clarion First Presbyterian Church)

The bags are filled with staples such as pasta, canned meats, fruits and vegetables, cereal, and soup.

Bags can be picked up on Thursday, May 28, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. or while supplies last.

The church is located at 700 Wood Street in Clarion.

The church has helped over 40 families with this program so far. There is no qualification other than the need to receive a bag of food.

Monetary contributions are also being accepted so the program may continue. They can be sent to: Clarion First Presbyterian Church, 700 Wood Street, Clarion, PA 16214, with “food bags” in the memo line.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

