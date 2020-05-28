Patricia Ann Lawrence, 53 of Winston~Slalem, NC. Passed away on Tuesday, May 26th at her home, after a courageous battle with Cancer.

Born Oct.27, 1966, Patricia was the daughter of James L. Winger of Corry, Pa. & Anne S. Krosnicki of Williamsport, Pa.

Patricia was married to John Lawrence, of Winston~Salem, NC. for 21 years.

She was an Oil City Sr. High School graduate.

Patricia was employed by Gilden Yarns of N.C..

Patricia loved the outdoors, camping, motorcycle riding, family and friends. She loved animals – most of all, her dog and cat, Tater & Otis.

Patricia is survived by her husband, John Lawrence, her parents, Brothers Jeffrey A. Winger of Corry, Pa & Zachary & Andrea Krosnicki of Williamsport, Pa., nephew’s Nikolia & Konrad Krosnicki, along with numerous aunts and uncles.

There will be no services per Patricia’s request.

