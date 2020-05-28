 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

SPONSORED BY H&R BLOCK

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

Police Investigating After One-Year-Old Child’s Head Pinned Under Vehicle Tire

Thursday, May 28, 2020 @ 12:05 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

PoliceCLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have initiated an investigation into an incident involving a one-year-old child who was injured in Clarion Township on Memorial Day.

On May 25, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a one-year-old child who was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital after sustaining injuries in an incident where the child’s head was pinned underneath a vehicle’s tire sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

Police said the known driver was attempting to move the vehicle at a location on Simpson Road in Clarion Township.

There is no word on the child’s current condition.

Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) are also investigating.

Authorities declined to release further information, citing an active investigation.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.