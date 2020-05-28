Police Investigating After One-Year-Old Child’s Head Pinned Under Vehicle Tire

CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police have initiated an investigation into an incident involving a one-year-old child who was injured in Clarion Township on Memorial Day.

On May 25, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a one-year-old child who was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital after sustaining injuries in an incident where the child’s head was pinned underneath a vehicle’s tire sometime between 7:00 a.m. and 1:50 p.m.

Police said the known driver was attempting to move the vehicle at a location on Simpson Road in Clarion Township.

There is no word on the child’s current condition.

Clarion County Children and Youth Services (CYS) are also investigating.

Authorities declined to release further information, citing an active investigation.

